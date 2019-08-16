8 Things To Do This Weekend: Dragon Boat Racing, Oyster Festival & Hamburg Fair

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for fun activities, including a historic soccer game, an agricultural fair and an annual seafood festival!

Saturday, check out Hartford’s Riverfront Dragon Boat & Asian Festival, a free family event featuring this unique racing. Also experience authentic music and food.

An historic event! See Hartford Athletic take-on Puerto Rico on Saturday at Dillon Stadium. Ticket sales support hurricane relief. You can also watch the game on My TV 9.

All weekend, enjoy the 118th Annual Hamburg Fair in Lyme. The intimate, family-friendly agricultural tradition includes carnival rides, farm animals and great food.

Take-in the 45th Annual Milford Oyster Festival on Saturday. Find more than 200 arts and crafts vendors, delicious eats and even schooner rides.



On Saturday afternoon, check out the Bikers Against Animal Cruelty motorcycle rally and pet adoption event at the North Have Fairgrounds with raffles and prizes.

Head to the Shaboo Stage in Windham on Saturday to see the state’s only Woodstock anniversary tribute concert featuring some of the original artists from the 1969 show.

The legendary Beach Boys are appearing at Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center on Saturday evening. The show will conclude with a fireworks display.

The Connecticut Sun is honoring breast cancer patients and raising awareness during games Friday and Sunday at Mohegan Sun during Rock the Pink Weekend.



Have a wonderful weekend! Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.