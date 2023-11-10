(WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, see Come From Away at The Shubert. The moving musical, which has been called breathtaking, is based on actual events that took place on 9/11 and the days that followed.

Through December 30th, see the musical Dreamgirls at The Goodspeed. This Tony and Grammy award-winning show about a female Motown group in the 1960s is always a hit!

Saturday, during Transgender Awareness Week, hear the Transcend Choir at an event called Hopeful Horizons at The Silo, on Skitch Henderson’s former property.

On Saturday night, see Grammy award winner Molly Tuttle and her new band of bluegrass virtuosos, Golden Highway, at UConn’s Jorgensen Center on their Next Rodeo Tour.

All weekend at Mohegan Sun, browse the newest cars, vans, hybrids and SUVs while asking questions at the Connecticut Auto Show. Kinds under six get in for free.

On Saturday, take part in the final I-Park open trails event of the year with forty-plus art installations. This free family event also features a scavenger hunt for kids.

Head to the Wadsworth Atheneum for Second Saturdays for Families – Fall Reflections. Learn about the Mohegan culture and history through tribal artifacts.

On Saturday, Veterans Day, take part in the Honor Our Veterans 5K Family Run/Walk at Sherwood Island State Park, supporting vital services for those who serve.

Here’s an extra: Sunday, you can also take part in a 5K road race and mile walk at North Haven High School, courtesy of the North Haven Rotary and the Tessa Marie Memorial.

Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!