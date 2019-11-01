8 Things To Do This Weekend: Dreamgirls, Vicki Soto 5K & Antique Show

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for you!

All weekend, see “Dreamgirls” at The Shubert. The rags to riches story of a Motown girl group features a compelling story and incredible music.

The kids will love to see television’s six popular rescue dogs during “Paw Patrol Live – Race to the Rescue” at The Oakdale both Saturday and Sunday.

See legendary group Steely Dan on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are now one of the top international touring bands.

Through mid-November, check out “Cry It Out” at Hartford Stage. The dark comedy is an ode to motherhood that looks into the lives of four new parents.

The Connecticut Science Center is sporting a new exhibit called Our Changing Earth – featuring a towering ice ledge and a look inside the planet’s core.

Saturday, take part in the Vicki Soto 5K, honoring a vibrant teacher who lost her life in the Sandy Hook tragedy. Small athletes can participate in the kids’ fun run.

Start your holiday shopping by finding unique gifts on Saturday at the 48th Annual Oxford Arts and Crafts Fair with over 30 artisans, food and face painting.

All weekend, check out an Antiques & Art Show, supporting Hamden’s Historical Society and the restoration of landmarks damaged by last year’s tornado.

And, here’s an extra! See “Magic of Lyn” at Masuk High School in Monroe on Saturday night.