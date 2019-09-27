8 Things To Do This Weekend: Durham Fair, Haunted Graveyard & Pink Martini

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for activities that include a spooky amusement park tradition, an agricultural fair and an arts festival.

Find a full weekend of free music, dance, story telling, poetry and drama at the Guilford Performing Arts Festival all around the historic green.

All weekend, take part in the West Haven Apple Festival with arts and crafts booths, along with great food like cider donuts and apple crisp.

Don’t miss the state’s largest agricultural fair – the Durham Fair – happening all weekend. Enjoy great bands, food and even a monster truck rally.

‘Tis the season to cruise the Connecticut River to observe the tree swallows’ aerial ballet. RiverQuest runs popular tours through early October.

Celebrate the start of the month long Wee Faerie Village at the Florence Griswold Museum. This year’s theme is Superhero Hideouts.

It’s also opening weekend for a spooky tradition – the Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce. Take a one-mile walk through dark, eerie grounds.

On Sunday, get exercise for a good cause at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Lighthouse Point Park. Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons will be there as emcee!

See Pink Martini featuring China Forbes at The Shubert on Sunday. The band – which plays cool jazz and classic pop – is on it’s 25th anniversary tour!

Have a great weekend and send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.