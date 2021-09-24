8 Things To Do This Weekend: Durham Fair, Quassy Oktoberfest & Walk for Autism

Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!!

You don’t want to miss the beloved 101st Annual Durham Fair – all weekend – with lots of food, animals and exhibits.

On Saturday, check out the Ansonia Harvest Festival with a scavenger hunt, raffles, treats for kids and more.

Also Saturday, head to the 21st Annual Brooksvale Fall Festival with hayrides, live music, a kids zone and a pumpkin patch.

Head to A Day of Stories & Songs with the Nehantic and Abenaki on Saturday at the Connecticut River Museum featuring a look at a Wigwam.

All weekend, enjoy the 30th Annual Oktoberfest at Quassy Amusement and Waterpark with German food, live music, dancing and activities.

Oktoberfest is also happening at Parkville Market, the state’s first food hall. Find beer, bratwurst and entertainment.

Sunday, attend Cars & Coffee & Kids at the Klingberg Family Centers with cool vehicles and family fun.

Sunday morning, take part in the Benhaven Walk for Autism at North Haven Middle School to support a local non-profit. News 8’s Sarah Cody will serve as emcee.

Here are some extras: there are two Walks to End Alzheimer’s this weekend. News 8’s Tina Detelj will be helping out in New London and Gil Simmons will be in West Haven.

Send information for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone.