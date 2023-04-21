Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, catch a performance of Jesus Christ Superstar at The Shubert. The musical phenomenon is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary!

Or see the revolutionary rock musical RENT, running through April 30th, courtesy of Connecticut Repertory Theatre at UCONN.

Saturday, see the Legend of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap at Veterans Memorial Auditorium brought to us by the Milford Performance Center.

Enjoy a fun Saturday afternoon of music, friends and Connecticut craft beer at CT Beer Fest, being held at the XL Center.

It’s opening weekend for Hollister House Garden, a beautiful American interpretation of an English garden in the Litchfield Hills.

For the next two weekends, the young kids will love to take a ride on Thomas the Tank Engine, leaving from the Essex station.

On Saturday, celebrate Earth Day at Mystic Aquarium’s Annual Party for the Planet. Find hands-on activities, crafts and games for the whole family.

And don’t forget to seek thrills in the trees! The Adventure Park is open for the season. Go zip lining, navigate obstacles or try axe throwing!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!