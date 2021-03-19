8 Things To Do This Weekend: Easter egg drive-thru, UTV Tours & Shakespeare Market

(WTNH) — Looking for fun, safe activities this weekend? We have eight ideas!

Goodspeed Musicals is launching an on-demand option with the release of Passing Through, taped in Chester in 2019.

Check out DAZZLE, a garden of glass, in the historic greenhouse at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, on display until early April.

Channel the Bard at The Shakespeare Market both Saturday and Sunday. Find 40 vendors with food, arts, crafts and family fun.



In lieu of the annual parade, take part in the Essex Go Bragh Virtual 5K run or walk to continue this St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

Head to Ray of Light Farm for an Easter egg drive-thru on an enchanted bunny trail with animals and candy. Reservations are required.

Head to a spot like Brooksvale Park Sugar Shack for Maple Weekend, celebrated around the state with syrup making demonstrations.

Take a hike at West Rock Ridge State Park where it’s estimated you can see 200 square miles of spectacular views from various locations.

Or, head north for a unique guided Backyard Adventure UTV Tour in the beautiful Northwest Hills, called the thrill of a lifetime!

Send ideas for activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!