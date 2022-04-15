Looking for weekend activities? Here are eight ideas!

Through May 8th, roam the Colorblends House and Spring Garden for an incredible display of flowers outside a colonial revival mansion.

Climb aboard a train for an hour plus ride through beautiful Litchfield Hills at the Railroad Museum of New England’s Easter Bunny Express.

Or, take a trolley ride, embark on a scavenger hunt and take a pic with the bunny at the Connecticut Trolley Museum’s Easter Eggspress.

On Saturday, head to Lyman Orchards for adorable Bunny Cuddles and yummy cookies – the animals are courtesy of Circle K Petting Farm.

Also Saturday, Olde Mistick Village continues a tradition by hosting an Easter Egg Handout – free treat filled eggs throughout the stores.

Go check out a new exhibit at the Connecticut River Museum called Speed. It’s about hyrdoplane racing on the river in the early 1900’s.

Through May 1st, head to the Ivoryton Playhouse to see the world premiere of a new musical Star of Freedom about multi-cultural soldiers.

On Saturday night, head to The Kate to see The Box Tops, considered Memphis legends – known for their sweet yet gritty sound.

Send information for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a wonderful Easter, everyone!