8 Things To Do This Weekend: Easter Trolley, Dino Exhibit & Historic Mines

Looking for fun, safe activities this weekend? We have eight ideas for you!

A poignant show called Motherhood is streaming until April 8, courtesy of The Warner Theater, as part of the International Playwrights Festival.

The Adventure Parks in Storrs and Bridgeport are opening for the season. The zip line and climbing experience = tons of family fun.

Saturday, tickets are required at the Easter Eggstravaganza at Wasson Field with socially distant pictures and goodie bags. There’s also a free egg trail through town.

Saturday and Sunday – and also next weekend – visit with the Easter Bunny at The Shore Line Trolley Museum. Get a gift, take a ride and snap a photo.

Enjoy Easter Eggspress at the Connecticut Trolley Museum with a scavenger hunt, a bunny craft and pictures with Motorwoman Cotton Tail!

Check out the new exhibit with animatronics – Dinosaurs Around the World – at the Connecticut Science Center – transporting visitors to another time.

Take a fascinating historic walk around Fort Griswold State Park, the site of the largest Revolutionary War battle fought in the state.

Or, take a drive for a unique adventure at the Roxbury Mines, a trail around a 19th-century iron-making complex on the National Historic Register.

Click on the links for specific safety information.

Email Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com with ideas for upcoming activities.

Have a great weekend!





