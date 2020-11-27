8 Things To Do This Weekend: Essex Train Show, Beardsley Winter Wonderland and Tulle Tours

(WTNH) — Looking for safe, socially distant activities for the family this weekend? We have eight ideas!

Make a new, festive tradition at the Holiday Lights Spectacular, featuring over a half-million lights, at Olde Mistick Village.

Magic of Christmas at the Florence Griswold Museum is going forward with some new twists. Buy tickets in advance to see the artist palettes.

All aboard the 27th Annual Holiday Train Show at the Connecticut River Museum featuring timed, ticketed admission for small groups.

Board the Essex Steam Train for Reindeer on the Rails, a socially distanced, one-hour journey with a festive meal and a visit from Santa.

Check out the Through the Tulle Tours at Hill-Stead Museum. See costumes and dancers from the Ballet Theatre Company.

Through the holiday season, stroll galleries at The Wadsworth Atheneum. Enjoy festive decor while listening to live musicians.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has turned into a Winter Wonderland for the holiday season with fairy houses and a snowman park.



This weekend, The Shubert will debut Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish – The Musical – available online through the end of December.

And, remember, send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.