Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Enjoy the Apple Harvest and Music Festival at Riverfront Park in Glastonbury all weekend. Find amusement rides, food trucks and dozens of craft vendors.

Celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Mystic Aquarium on Saturday afternoon with a party at Mystic River Park with a chili fest and fireworks.

On Saturday, check out the Crafters Care Fair at Doody’s Restaurant with fifty-plus artisans, a gourmet cookie truck and live music.

All weekend, see an all-female cast, courtesy of Madison Lyric Stage, present Maidens, Witches and Femme Fatales, the Women of Opera.

Through November 5th, see Private Jones at the Terris Theatre about a deaf soldier in World War I. This show is for those ages 15 and up.

Check out the Haunted Spirits of Clinton Stroll to benefit Kidz Konnection Shoreline Theater Academy and the Adam Stanton House.

Weekends through November 4th, get spooky at Evidence of Evil at Lyman Orchards, an interactive Halloween attraction rated PG-13.

On Sunday, take the kids to a Halloween-themed touch-a-truck event at Eisenhower Park with fire trucks and school buses. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

Here are two extras: News 8’s Sarah Cody will be emceeing the Walk to Defeat ALS in Westport on Saturday and the ACES Laces Up for Education walk on Sunday in New Haven.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!