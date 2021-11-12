8 Things To Do This Weekend: Fall Farm Tour, Daughtry Concert & Gallery of Trees

Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!!!

On Saturday, five Killingworth farms will open their doors to the public for free for tours, demonstrations, gift shop strolls, and treats.

Check out the Shoreline Arts Trail Open Studios Weekend, a once-a-year opportunity to meet artists, explore their workspaces, and see beautiful art.

All weekend, browse around the Wethersfield Antiques Show at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum. Check out treasures from New England dealers.

On Saturday, attend the Honoring the Veterans Powwow at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum with beautiful performances, regalia, and traditional music with dancers and drummers.

See Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream performed by Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater. Reservations are encouraged.

On Saturday, enjoy a classic! Steely Dan brings his Absolutely Normal Tour to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre. He’ll perform iconic hits.

Sunday, Daughtry performs at the Mohegan Sun Arena with special guests Sevendust, Tremonti, and Travis Bracht. It’s part of a thirty-date tour.

The Canton Historical Museum‘s 13th Annual Gallery of Trees kicks off on Sunday. The beautifully decorated trees are donated by local businesses and families.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!