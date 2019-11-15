8 Things To Do This Weekend: Fantasy of Lights, Farm Tour & Concert for Recovery

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for fun outings!

All weekend, see Hello, Dolly! at The Bushnell. This revival of the all-American musical has won four Tonys and received rave reviews on Broadway.

Or, check-out Turtle Dance Music at Thornton Wilder Hall on Saturday. The sensory, ASD friendly music, bubble and comedy show is engaging and energetic.

Never grow-up and chase your dreams! See talented young actors from Sacred Heart Academy perform the timeless classic Peter Pan at the Shubert Theatre.



This weekend marks the beginning of a beloved holiday tradition. Drive through the Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park for a festive outing full of spirit.

Head to the annual holiday market at High Hopes on Sunday. Find sixty vendors selling goods to benefit 1600 kids taking part in therapeutic riding programs.

Saturday, six Killingworth farms will open their doors – free of charge – for the Fall Farm Tour. See demonstrations and shop for unique products.

Calling all car buffs! All weekend, browse hundreds of the newest cars, vans, trucks, SUVs and hybrids at the Connecticut International Auto Show at Mohegan Sun.

Also at Mohegan Sun – on Sunday – a Concert for Recovery with Keith Urban. The show raises awareness and funds to help people battle opiod addiction here in the state.

