NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Through Dec. 17, hear holiday tunes from Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley during Million Dollar Quartet at the Ivoryton Playhouse.

Start your shopping at Sacred Heart Academy’s Holly Berry Festival, featuring more than forty crafters from the region, festive music, and children’s activities.

On Saturday, find unique items at the Indigenous Craft Fair at Mystic Seaport Museum, featuring artists from regional tribes selling jewelry, pottery and more.

Through January, see the beautiful Holiday Lights Spectacular at Olde Mistick Village. Over a half million lights adorn archways, trees, reindeer and elves.

It’s that time of year! Take the whole family to the 29th Annual Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park – a holiday tradition for area families.

Check out the Glow Holiday Lights Festival at the Connecticut Convention Center. Take pictures in the magical light gardens, buy gifts and sample seasonal food and drink.

Head to Ray of Light Farm on Saturday for a holiday craft and vendor sale, wagon rides and a book signing with the author of The Wonderful Mr. Beanz.

On Saturday, join the News 8 crew at the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive at the Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford. It’s a drive-through donation event. Please bring turkeys and non-perishable food.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!