It’s that time of year! Take the whole family to the 28th Annual Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park, a holiday tradition for area families.

Saturday, head to Sacred Heart Academy for the Holly Berry Festival with more than forty crafters from the region, festive music, and kids activities.

Saturday, see Elf: The Musical at Toyota Oakdale Theater! Buddy takes the whole family on a magical and hilarious journey, sure to delight.

All weekend, catch a performance of Mary Poppins: The Musical – performed by the Shoreline Theater Academy’s Kidz Connection at Andrews Memorial Town Hall.

Students from Sacred Heart Academy are performing Disney’s Descendants: The Musical at the Shubert Theatre with two shows on Saturday.

Saturday, take advantage of a free, walk-in Museum Masterpieces Tour, led by a docent, at the New Britain Museum of American Art. No reservations are needed.

On Saturday, enjoy the 5th Annual Killingworth Fall Farm Tour with four locations featuring demonstrations, treats and locally made products.

Saturday, join the News 8 crew at the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive at Foodshare in Wallingford. It’s a drive-through donation event. Bring turkeys and nonperishable food.

