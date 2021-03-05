8 Things To Do This Weekend: Farmer’s Market, Flower Show & Sugar Shack Demo

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities that are fun and safe? We have eight ideas!

On Saturday, pick up some fresh, local produce, along with meats, dairy, baked goods and more at the Storrs Farmers Market open twice a month.

Through March 12, think spring at the Elizabeth Park Conservancy’s Spring Greenhouse Show and Sale, featuring bulbs and plants. Masks are required.

Take a hike on the trails in Talcott Mountain State Park while taking in views of historic Heublein Tower, the Hartford skyline and the Farmington River Valley.

On Saturday, check out one of two socially distanced shows: 17-year-old guitar prodigy, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, is performing at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

Find fast family fun at Monza World Class Indoor Karting‘s multi-level track which is open at Foxwoods Resort Casino with safety protocols in place.

Book a socially distanced session to make a masterpiece at Board & Brush with several locations throughout the state. Make a sign, tray or more!

On Saturdays in March, Mystic Seaport Museum is offering free admission to health care heroes, first responders and other essential workers with proof of employment.

On Sunday, see a maple syrup sugar shack demonstration during a pancake brunch at Lyman Orchards. Make reservations in advance. COVID guidelines will be enforced.

