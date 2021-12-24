8 Things to Do This Weekend: Festival of Silver Lights, Ivoryton Illuminations & Holiday Lights Spectacular

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are still a bunch of light shows open through the Christmas weekend. Here are 8 Things to Do!

Now through Jan. 2, you can see the Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park and Castle Craig with more than 350,000 twinkling lights.

Until the end of December, tune the radio to 101.5 and watch Ivoryton Illuminations, which synchronizes the light display to music.

Walkthrough an incredible light show at the brand new American Lantern Festival at Lyman Orchards, showing jungle animals and aquatic creatures.

Start a new tradition! Now through New Year’s Day, see the Hebron Lions Lights in Motion – a one-mile, 20-minute drive-thru with over 1 million lights.

Check out the Magic of Lights. A family-friendly holiday drive-through at Pratt and Whitney Stadium. See a tunnel of lights and Candyland.

A beloved tradition! The 27th annual Fantasy of Lights kicks off at Lighthouse Point Park. The bright display is enjoyed by thousands each season.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Olde Mistick Village is still running, too. It’s one of the largest displays in New England with a half-million lights.

The whole family will enjoy the Holiday Lights Spectacular – a drive-through experience – at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Merry Christmas, everyone!