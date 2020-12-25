8 Things To Do This Weekend: Festival of Silver Lights, Outdoor Scavenger Hunt & Powder Ridge Tubing

Looking for weekend fun that’s safe and socially distant? We have eight ideas for you!

Celebrate the New Year by watching Salute to Vienna and Budapest, filmed in Europe. The Bushnell is offering this streaming show through Jan. 3.

Connecticut’s twisted holiday tradition returns! You can watch TheaterWorks’ Christmas On The Rocks online this season, streaming until Dec. 31.

Through Sunday, stream the concert “Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring sings Karen Carpenter,” brought to us from Goodspeed Musicals.

Tubing begins at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort this weekend. Make reservations online. Skiing and snowboarding are also in full swing.



Take a festive ride at Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights at the Connecticut Trolley Museum. Dress warm, bring blankets and be prepared to sing carols.

Or drive-through the beautiful Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park. See over 200 figures and buildings illuminated for this special season.

Kids will love to explore the grounds of the Henry Whitfield State Museum while participating in a scavenger hunt. Submit answers for a chance to win a prize.

On Sunday, Playhouse on Park is joining Stroll Your Own Way in Blueback Square, offering an outdoor family-friendly holiday concert featuring songs from Disney.

Happy holidays!

