8 Things To Do This Weekend: Finding Neverland, Chowder Fest & Wedding Show

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for activities for you!

Both Saturday and Sunday, see a gripping new production of iconic sensation “Jesus Christ Superstar” at The Bushnell featuring an incredible score.

All weekend, take in a performance of “Finding Neverland,” flying into Foxwoods Resort Casino. It’s all about J.M. Barrie, the creator of the beloved character Peter Pan.

On Saturday at The Shubert, the kids will love to see “Pinkalicious the Musical,” based on the popular books. Two afternoon shows are sure to excite small fans.

Be ready to chow down on Saturday at the 24th Annual Chili Fest in downtown Old Saybrook. Sample a variety of different recipes then vote for the best one!

Or, if seafood soup is your thing, travel to Olde Mistick Village for the Charity Chowder Cook-off, part of the Cabin Fever Festival featuring a dozen restaurants.



Attention all Mateys! Channel your inner pirate at the Connecticut River Museum‘s Annual Privateer Bash on Saturday night. It’s a swashbuckling good time.

Through Saturday evening, enjoy the Circophony Teen Circus at Oddfellows Playhouse. “Spysight is 20/20” stars 10 teenage performers, along with a dog named Tonka.

And, on Sunday, head to the 20th Annual Wedding Show at the Wadsworth Mansion. It’s a boutique vendor experience intended to help couples plan their big day.

Have a great weekend!

