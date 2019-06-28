8 Things To Do This Weekend: Fireworks, Barrett-Jackson Car Auction & A Bronx Tale



Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for events including fireworks shows, a famous car auction and a spirited musical.

On Saturday, enjoy the New London Food Truck Festival with live music and kids’ activities such as face painting and balloon animals.

The Barrett-Jackson collector car auction is happening at Mohegan Sun. Browse hundreds of amazing vehicles – you could even go home with your dream car.

Saturday, take part in the Cop In or Cop Out three on three basketball tournament at Berlin High School honoring the memory of student, Tyler Cop.

See a seasonal spectacle on Saturday at the Middletown Fireworks Festival featuring music, a variety of tasty treats and family fun.

Or witness a fireworks display over Milford Harbor Saturday at the Kick Off to Summer celebration with a bunch of food trucks and great bands.

All weekend, check out a slime playground and a bubble dance party at Mess Fest, the Connecticut Science Center’s annual summer kick-off event.

On Sunday, John Leguizamo brings his show, called Latin History for Morons, to The Bushnell. Unique and funny, it tells the story of unsung heroes.

All weekend, see A Bronx Tale at the Shubert Theatre. Called Jersey Boys meets West Side Story, the streetwise musical is full of dynamic song and dance.

Have a great weekend and send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.