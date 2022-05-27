(WTNH) – Looking for family activities this holiday weekend? We have 8 ideas for you!

Through June 12th, see Native Gardens at the Ivoryton Playhouse – about two couples that are different but alike with a message of acceptance.

For the next two weekends, take the young kids to A Day Out With Thomas at the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat! The classic blue engine will delight.

On Saturday afternoon, the New Haven Ballet will be presenting Don Quixote and Symphonic Nonsense at the Shubert Theatre with dancers age 5 and up.

This weekend, the fascinating Connecticut Air and Space Center is celebrating it’s first anniversary with a look at unique items from it’s collection.

It’s opening weekend for Flutter Zone at The Maritime Aquarium. Families will love the magical outdoor screened habitat for tropical butterflies

Rev your engines for tradition! The Trans Am Memorial Day Classic is “on” all weekend at Lime Rock Park with modern and vintage race cars.

On Saturday, see a Revolutionary War encampment at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum. It’s all part of the annual Heritage Weekend in Wethersfield.

Saturday and Sunday, take the whole family to UltiMutt Dog Weekend at Robin Hood’s Medieval Faire at the Harwinton Fairgrounds with tons of canine fun.

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!