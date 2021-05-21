8 Things To Do This Weekend: Food Truck Event, Robin Hood’s Faire & MakeFest

Looking for fun, safe activities with the family this weekend? We have eight ideas for you!

Saturday, bring a non-perishable food item to Crafters Care. See 45 artisans and a cookie truck. Proceeds support the food pantry in North Branford.

Also Saturday, check out the Arts & Crafts Fair at the Oxford Senior Center. Peruse crocheted shawls and table cloths, sold for a good cause.

All weekend, find live music and delicious food – including eclairs and corn dogs – at the Fair Food Truck Event at the Hebron Fairgrounds. Arrive hungry!

Both Saturday and Sunday, partake in some family fun at Robin Hood’s Faire for an enchanted recreation of a medieval festival with dueling and jousting.

Saturday, the Connecticut Science Center is welcoming local gardeners and farmers at MakeFest: Make It Grow, with all-natural demos and displays.

Always a good time! Head to the Petting Zoo at Flamig Farm where visitors of all ages can meet cats, goats, donkeys, potbellied pigs, llamas and more.

Or, walk with the animals Sunday – and next weekend – when Circle K Petting Farm sets up shop at Lyman Orchards. Take a photo with a rabbit or alpaca!

Also Sunday, celebrate the 4th Anniversary Open House at Autumn Ridge – the farm for Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue. Meet the majestic animals.

Send ideas for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Click on links for information about all safety protocols.

Have a great weekend!