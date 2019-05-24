(WTNH) - Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for you - including a political commentator's show, a high voltage soccer game and a delicious food truck festival!

At the Terris Theatre - see Hi, My Name Is Ben - the true story of a man who changed lives in New York City without saying a word.

Enjoy an original play with music - called Between You and Me - performed by Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Theatre.

On Saturday night, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher is bringing his Live Stand Up Tour to Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Also Saturday night, at Mohegan Sun, experience the home opener for the Connecticut Sun as they take on the Washington Mystics.

Or, cheer on the Hartford Athletic playing the Ottawa Fury on Saturday night at Rentschler Field. You can also watch the game on My TV 9.

Rev your engines at the TransAm Memorial Day Classic, Saturday and Sunday, at Lime Rock Park. It's a season opening event!

All weekend, cast a line at the annual David Childs Memorial Fishing Derby on the scenic Farmington River in New Hartford. **THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO HIGH WATER LEVELS.

If you're hungry, head to the Farmington Food Truck Fest - featuring more than twenty of New England's most popular trucks.

Have a great weekend and be sure to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

