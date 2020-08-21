8 Things To Do This Weekend: Garden Experience, Drive-Thru Zoo & Hartford Athletic

Looking for fun activities this weekend, even as you’re social distancing? We have eight ideas for you!

The Native Plant Collection and Caroline Black Garden are back open at the Connecticut College Arboretum – a peaceful spot to relax and reflect.

Enjoy the new self-guided garden experience at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center. The famous writer loved flowers which brought her inspiration.

The Mark Twain Houses and Museum are back open. Buy tickets online and follow social distancing guidelines as you learn about the beloved author.

It’s the perfect time to take a quiet, 40-minute hike to the Heublein Tower located in Talcott Mountain State Park. The scenic trail is 1.25 miles long.

Check out a unique Connecticut spot – The Abandoned Zoo – as you explore the Shade Park Sanctuary. See old cages, once part of a roadside animal attraction.

Experience a drive-thru zoo at Action Wildlife! See incredible animals including a zebra, an emu, llamas, bison, and elk – throughout the spacious grounds.

Find some super fun at the SuperCharged Indoor Karting and Trampoline Park. Safety protocols are in place at the unique multi-level track.

On Sunday, see some great soccer as Hartford Athletic takes-on Loudoun United FC at Dillon Stadium. You can also watch the game on MyTV 9.

Check all links for specific safety protocols…and have a great weekend!