8 Things To Do This Weekend: Garden Shows, Eagle Flyer & Jane Eyre

(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight great activities for you!

Book a trip on the Essex Steam Train’s Eagle Flyer, an eco-excursion along the Connecticut River, offering views of wildlife from a vintage rail car.

Saturday and Sunday – enjoy the 3rd Annual Winter Weekend in Norfolk with food, live music, art shows, hiking, and even stained glass window tours.

Or, visit the Home and Garden Show at Mohegan Sun happening all weekend. Find giveaways, lectures, and exhibitors with information about improvement projects.



All weekend, the 39th Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show at the Connecticut Convention Center offers 24 live gardens in bloom, displays, and seminars.

Check out a fresh take on Jane Eyre at Hartford Stage. This production of Charlotte Bronte’s famous tale focuses on the beloved heroine’s integrity.

Shows added due to popular demand! Both Saturday and Sunday, catch a performance of music infused hit Mama Mia at the Center Stage Theatre.

On Sunday, the kids will love to see Pete the Cat at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts. The show is based on the best-selling books.

The New Haven Chorale will be performing From America With Love on Sunday afternoon. The patriotic program will feature soulful a cappella works.

Here’s an extra – support the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at the O’Mardi Gras Party, Saturday evening at Dunn’s Pub in Hamden.

Have a great weekend!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.