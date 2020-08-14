8 Things To Do This Weekend: Ghost Tour, Hartford Athletic & Bird Cruise

Looking for safe weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas!

All weekend, head to the Antique Marine Engine Expo at Mystic Seaport Museum. The outdoor event includes workshops and activities.

Walking ghost tours of downtown Mystic and Mystic Graveyards take place all weekend for small groups, courtesy of Seaside Shadows.

See some great soccer as Hartford Athletic takes on New York Red Bulls 2 on Saturday evening. You can also watch the game on My TV 9.

Take a ride aboard an antique trolley on Saturdays! The Shoreline Trolley Museum is back open. Make reservations in advance.

Find free ice cream as you peruse The Shops at Yale! Show a same day paper receipt from a participating store for a cone from Arethusa Farm Dairy or Ashley’s Ice Cream.

Try a unique, organic Farmsicle frozen pop during a stop at Deep River Farms. Get coffee, buy produce and check out the amazing animals that live there.

Farm-to-Chef Week kicks-off Sunday. Support “local” and take part by visiting a participating dining venue and choosing food or spirits from a special menu.

On Sunday morning, take a quiet birding cruise on The Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. See osprey and egrets while social distancing.

Click on all links for specific safety protocols.

Have a great weekend!