8 Things To Do This Weekend: Ghosts of Christmas Past Tour, Community Carol Sing & Gr8 Holiday Give

Looking for weekend activities that are safe and fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Enjoy the Greater Bridgeport Symphony’s holiday show – A Light In The Darkness – available for at-home viewing starting on Saturday.

Check out A Community Carol from Hartford Stage, a virtual storytelling experience with the beloved cast of the annual Christmas Carol.

Take a journey through Dickensian-type holidays during the Ghosts of Christmas Past Tours from Seaside Shadows. Tours last two hours so bundle-up!

Join News 8 and the U.S. Marines for the Gr8 Holiday Give on Saturday. The drive-through touchless toy collection is taking place at Hamden Middle School.

On Sunday, enjoy winter on the water with a Seal Spotting & Birding Cruise leaving from The Maritime Aquarium. Participants must wear masks.

Croon holiday tunes in your car on Sunday during the Mystic Seaport Museum’s Annual Community Carol Sing being held this year as a drive-in event.

Check out an interactive map then take a drive to experience The Great Light Tour in the Greater Chester Area featuring 276 locations.

On Sunday, enjoy Feliz Navidad: At Home for the Holidays, a virtual concert by The Shoreline Ringers, a unique community hand-bell ensemble.

Send information about safe upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Happy holidays….have a wonderful weekend!