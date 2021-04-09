8 Things To Do This Weekend: Go Fish, Car Scavenger Hunt & Bacon Brothers Concert

Looking for fun, safe weekend activities? Here are eight ideas!

Rev your engines! The 2021 racing season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park kicks off with the 47th Icebreaker, an annual family event.

The Wigwam Escape Room at The Institute for American Indian Studies is open for families or small groups with Covid regulations in place.

Don’t forget – fishing season opened in early March and the sport has never been so popular. Head to one of many local spots such as Bantam Lake.

Take a socially distant car scavenger hunt through Westport, New Canaan, Ridgefield or Danbury – brought to us by Rock, Paper, Scissors Events.

Through the 24th, take part in the fun, safe Quest for the Kids Scavenger Hunt – a 2-mile adventure – that supports Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The very talented Bacon Brothers are performing an exclusive virtual concert to benefit Hartford Stage on Saturday which will stream for a week.

Outdoor concerts at the Connecticut Post Mall are back, courtesy of the Milford Performance Center. Saturday, see Penny Lane playing music from Britain.

Looking for a unique outing? Head over to 1,300 square feet of ping pong or billiards fun. You can rent table time at King Pong by the hour.

Have a great weekend!