8 Things To Do This Weekend: Go Karts, Goat Strolls and Drive-In Movie

(WTNH) — Looking for safe weekend activities for the whole family? Here are eight ideas!

Feel the need for speed? On Track Karting is open with safety protocols in place. Visitors must wear masks, social distance and sanitize.

There are goat strolls happening at Bradley Mountain Farm on both Saturday and Sunday. Check out the farm’s vast array of upcoming goat activities.

‘Tis the season for Maple Tapping Day, taking place Saturday at Flanders Nature Trust. Folks must wear a mask and bring their own equipment.

Enjoy a winter hike or go cross-country skiing through beautiful Cockaponset State Forest – one of the largest parks in Connecticut.

Mystic Seaport Museum is holding its Sea Chantey Blast virtually this year on Saturday afternoon. Artists will lead songs and explain the meaning.

Saturday evening, head to Hill-Stead Museum for its first-ever Walktail Hour. Get a special drink then stroll the grounds on a lovely evening.

Also, Saturday night, enjoy a drive-in showing of the movie “Mamma Mia” at the Shops at Farmington Valley, a partnership with The Bushnell.

On Sunday evening, watch Hershey Felder in Before Fiddler – Live From Florence, a virtual performance brought to us by Hartford Stage.

Send information for safe activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!