8 Things To Do This Weekend: Goat Stroll, Scooby-Doo Mystery & A Slug’s Life

Looking for fun, safe activities for the whole family? We have 8 ideas for you!

The whole family will love Sleep Squad, a virtual theater experience from The Bushnell. It’s a rocket ship launching kids into dreams!

The EverWonder Children’s Museum, for kids age 1 to 10, is open Saturdays with safety protocols such as advanced ticketing.

A new exhibit, A Slug’s Life, is opening at the Maritime Aquarium, featuring live species and more than a dozen sculptures.

Check out the new Scooby-Doo mystery and other attractions at Escapology Escape Rooms. Be a detective and search for clues.

Wear a mask to take a one-way self-guided tour of the Noah Webster House, the birthplace of a founding father, educator and author.

Go hiking or jogging in 16-acre Nehantic State Forest, the first forest in New London County, home to trails and Uncas Lake.

Or, take a winter walk at Mount Higby Trail, an 8.9 mile out and back journey with sweeping views of central and southern Connecticut.

On Sunday, take a goat for a stroll at Lyman Orchards! Tickets include treats for the animals, a donut and apple cider. Kids can assist adults.

Have a great weekend!

Send information for safe activities to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.



