8 Things To Do This Weekend: Goodspeed by the River, Horseback Riding and Javier Colon concert

Looking for weekend activities? Here are eight safe ideas that the family can enjoy.

The purple herb is not in bloom but folks can still take train rides and stroll through the peaceful labyrinth and covered bridge at Lavender Pond Farm.

Experience Yoga in the Orchard, a spacious area, out in the fresh air. This unique class takes place Saturday at the Yankee Cider Barn at Staehly Farms.

All weekend, you can attend a socially distant, outdoor concert in a gorgeous location. Goodspeed By The River features bluegrass quartet The Playbillies.

Get classical on Saturday evening, as the renowned Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra performs Bach – in violin and percussion – in the garden of the First Presbyterian Church in Hartford.

High Rollers, the swanky bowling establishment at Foxwoods Resort Casino, recently re-opened with safety protocols in place. Perfect for a rainy day.

Both Saturday and Sunday, check out Woodcraft Weekend at Mystic Seaport Museum where artisans will display their work outside and provide demonstrations.

A great activity for the family. Enjoy an afternoon of horseback riding – or a pony ride for the kids – at Lee’s Riding Stable at Windfield Morgan Farm.

Saturday evening, hear some great tunes as Connecticut’s own Javier Colon performs an outdoor concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse‘s outdoor ball field.

Be sure to click on the links for specific safety protocols. And remember, have a wonderful weekend!