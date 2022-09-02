Looking for weekend fun for the whole family? News 8 has 8 ideas for you!

Enjoy the season at the 110th Annual Haddam Neck Fair where you can see tractor pulling, a horse show, and even enter a baking contest.

Or, head down to the 161st Annual Woodstock Fair, the state’s second oldest agricultural fair, with a petting zoo, good food, and go-kart races.

You can check out the 109th Annual Goshen Fair with oxen pulls, a woodcutting competition, rides, relay races, and an apple fritter eating contest.

All weekend, enjoy the Odyssey 40th Annual Greek Festival at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church with food, music, dancing, and cooking demos.

It’s Market Weekend at the 24th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire. Feast on turkey legs, shop for unique items, or enjoy incredible live shows.

It’s also the first weekend for the Ben Franklin Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards, featuring a kite and lighting design, which is running through early November.

And, it’s the last weekend to see the charming You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at the Legacy Theatre. Two shows conclude the run on Saturday.

Finally, on Sunday, take a spooky tour of the historic Elm Grove Cemetery with Seaside Shadows. Learn fascinating stories from long ago.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!