8 Things To Do This Weekend: Guilford Fair, Garlic Fest & Nunsense A-Men

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

It’s back and it stinks more than ever! Bring the mouth wash to the 14th Annual Garlic Festival all weekend at Olde Mistick Village.

On Saturday, there are tons to do at Hamden Fest with an artisan fair, a road race, book sale, food trucks and a sports zone.

Or, head to the 72nd Annual Berlin Fair with horse shows, tractor pulling, flowers, arts and crafts exhibits, along with contests.

A time-honored tradition. Check out the 162nd Annual Guilford Fair with exhibits, rides, food, bands, magic and live music.

Call it opera under the stars! See Puccini’s Suor Angelica, outside at the Deacon John Grave House, courtesy of Madison Lyric Stage.

Through the weekend, go see the hilarious Nunsense A-Men – with male musical comedy performers – at Center Stage Theatre.

Sunday, check out vintage aircraft, cars and bikes at the Corsair Car Show at the Connecticut Air and Space Center with vendors and food.

Work off the breakfast calories on Sunday at the Bagel Run 5K which starts at the JCC of Greater New Haven. There’s also a family fitness walk.

Send information for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!