Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you!

Labor Day weekend means it’s time for the Haddam Neck Fair where you can see tractor pulling, a horse show, a baking contest and even cyclo-cross racing.

Or, enjoy the season by heading down to the Woodstock Fair, the state’s second oldest agricultural fair with a petting zoo, good food and go-kart races.

Also happening is the Goshen Fair, a tradition since 1910, with oxen pulls, a woodcutting competition, rides, relay races and an apple fritter eating contest.

The Connecticut Renaissance Faire, running through October 15th, is kicking off with Market Weekend. Feast on turkey legs and shop for unique items.

Check out the Corn Maze and Cider Donut Festival all weekend at Lyman Orchards. Explore the maze while also taking part in horse-drawn hayrides and more!

Through October 29th, the whole family will love to get lost in The Farm’s four-acre Caribbean-themed corn maze adventure with a fact-finding treasure hunt.

Saturday, enjoy tunes and bring a picnic to the I Love Music Festival and end-of-summer celebration at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center.

Finally, on Sunday evening, bring chairs and food to enjoy a free concert by the U.S. Coast Guard Band at UCONN Avery Point.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.