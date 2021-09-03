8 Things To Do This Weekend: Haddam Neck Fair, Sun BBQ Fest & Lyman Corn Maze

Looking for weekend fun? We have 8 ideas for you!

It’s pet weekend at the Connecticut Renaissance Faire at the Lebanon Fairgrounds. Your furry friends can join in contests while you shop at a craft market.

Enjoy the season at the 109th Annual Haddam Neck Fair, where you can see tractor pulling, a horse show and even enter a baking contest.

Head down to the 160th Annual Woodstock Fair, the state’s second-oldest agricultural fair, with a petting zoo, good and go-kart races.

Or, check out the 108th Annual Goshen Fair with oxen pulls, a woodcutting competition, rides, relay races and an apple fritter eating contest.

Arrive hungry and thirsty when visiting the Sun BBQ Fest at Mohegan Sun with lots of delicious food from acclaimed chefs, cold drinks and live music.

The Rock n Roll-themed Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards opens this weekend through Nov. 7. Get exercise, learn trivia and enjoy family fun.

Look forward to a whole weekend of fun and activities at the Mystic Seaport Museum during A Panorama Festival, celebrating cultures from the Azores to Hawaii.

All weekend, check out Having Our Say: The Delaney Sister’s First One-Hundred Years, a historic journey told by two incredible women at the Ivoryton Playhouse.

Email information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Enjoy the weekend!