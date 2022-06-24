Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities the whole family can enjoy? We have eight ideas for you.

Saturday, June 25 & Sunday, June 26:

Catch a performance of the Tony award winning musical, Hairspray – playing all weekend at The Shubert with fun music and dance.

Check out the Wooden Boat Show at Mystic Seaport Museum – with more than one hundred traditional boats on display.

Enjoy the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire at Warsaw Park with food, music, special magicians, fairies and goblins!

Saturday, June 25:

Head to Hill-stead Museum to celebrate Juneteenth, with art, food, music and family activities on the beautiful grounds.

Take the family to the Shoreline Strawberry Social at Shoreline Church with music, face painting, a puppet show and great food!

The family will love to see incredible fireworks, hear music and even “touch a truck” at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds.

Sunday, June 26:

The Connecticut Science Center is celebrating scouts this weekend! Sunday, Girl Scouts can enjoy a mess fest and a scavenger hunt.

Visit the new Blue Back Farmer’s Market with incredible food vendors from all around the state – open every Sunday through late October.

