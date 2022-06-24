Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities the whole family can enjoy? We have eight ideas for you.
Saturday, June 25 & Sunday, June 26:
- Catch a performance of the Tony award winning musical, Hairspray – playing all weekend at The Shubert with fun music and dance.
- Check out the Wooden Boat Show at Mystic Seaport Museum – with more than one hundred traditional boats on display.
- Enjoy the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire at Warsaw Park with food, music, special magicians, fairies and goblins!
Saturday, June 25:
- Head to Hill-stead Museum to celebrate Juneteenth, with art, food, music and family activities on the beautiful grounds.
- Take the family to the Shoreline Strawberry Social at Shoreline Church with music, face painting, a puppet show and great food!
- The family will love to see incredible fireworks, hear music and even “touch a truck” at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds.
Sunday, June 26:
- The Connecticut Science Center is celebrating scouts this weekend! Sunday, Girl Scouts can enjoy a mess fest and a scavenger hunt.
- Visit the new Blue Back Farmer’s Market with incredible food vendors from all around the state – open every Sunday through late October.
