Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities the whole family can enjoy? We have eight ideas for you.

Saturday, June 25 & Sunday, June 26:

  • Catch a performance of the Tony award winning musical, Hairspray – playing all weekend at The Shubert with fun music and dance.

Saturday, June 25:

  • Head to Hill-stead Museum to celebrate Juneteenth, with art, food, music and family activities on the beautiful grounds.
  • The family will love to see incredible fireworks, hear music and even “touch a truck” at the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds.

Sunday, June 26:

  • The Connecticut Science Center is celebrating scouts this weekend! Sunday, Girl Scouts can enjoy a mess fest and a scavenger hunt.
  • Visit the new Blue Back Farmer’s Market with incredible food vendors from all around the state – open every Sunday through late October.

