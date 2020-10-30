8 Things To Do This Weekend: Halloween Happenings, Island Cruise & Food Drive

Looking for safe, weekend fun? We have eight ideas!

On Halloween, Mystic Seaport Museum is hosting a costume parade for kids ages 12 and under. Expect sweet treats!

At Foxwoods, the last drive-in movie of the year will kick-off with a candy and costume parade. Adults can dress-up, too!



Beginning at dusk, stroll through Torrington’s Main Street during Downtown is A-Glow. You’ll view over 100 jack-o-lanterns.

It’s the last weekend to take The Shore Line Trolley to the pumpkin patch for some family fun. Pre-buy tickets online.

Take part in Halloween fun at the Connecticut Science Center all weekend. Kids in costume get in for $5 dollars.

All weekend, check out American Dreams, a virtual, interactive game show about hot topics, brought to us by local theaters.

Help a family in need this holiday season by dropping-off canned and boxed food at the West Haven Elks from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday, take the last Norwalk Island Cruises of the season. See lighthouses during the 90-minute trip which leaves from The Maritime Aquarium.

Click on each link for specific safety protocols.

Send information for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Stay safe and have a wonderfully spooky Halloween weekend!