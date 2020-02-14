8 Things To Do This Weekend: Harlem Globetrotters, Ice Festival & Wildlife Cruise

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for you!

All weekend, savor the sounds of Yale Opera’s Florencia En El Amazonas at The Shubert, full of magical realism and sounds from the jungle.

Saturday and Sunday, the whole family will enjoy Little Red Riding Hood at Seven Angels Theater where local kids are joining seasoned actors.

All weekend, take a stroll through the Connecticut Fishing & Outdoor Show at Mohegan Sun featuring 100 booths with the latest equipment.

See the incredible basketball skills and great comedy of the legendary, world-famous Harlem Globetrotters on Saturday at the XL Center.

Saturday evening, see The Tap Pack bringing swing, laughs and world-class dance to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts.

Hop aboard The RiverQuest, weekends through March, for a Winter Wildlife Cruise along the Connecticut River. You’ll hopefully see bald eagles!

All weekend, check out the Ice Festival at Mystic Seaport with ice carving, a sock skating rink, a fire pit for ‘smores and even dog demonstrations.

On Sunday afternoon, arrive hungry to the Annual Corned Beef Dinner at the Knights of St. Patrick to support the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

And don’t forget the parade is coming up on Sunday, March 15th!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend.