8 Things To Do This Weekend: Hartford Athletic game, North Haven Fair & Oyster Festival

Looking for weekend fun? Here are eight suggestions including a spirited soccer game, a fairy fest and a loving event to support shelter pets.

Join the kick-off of Heroes Week at Mystic Aquarium. All fire, police and emergency medical personnel get free admission. It’s a way to say thank you.

On Saturday, support shelter pets at Bow Wow in the Park in Bristol. Find food trucks and vendors, as well as a talent show and costume contest for pups.

Get in the magical spirit on Saturday at the Fairy and Elf Festival at the Dudley Farm Museum. Kids can dress-up to make fairy houses and superhero masks.

All weekend, visit the 77th Annual North Haven Fair featuring all sorts of agricultural fun such as tractor pulls and farm animal demonstrations.

Saturday, enjoy the 2nd Annual Cars and Kids Community Car Show and Basketball Tournament in Hamden with cool vehicles and family activities.

On Saturday evening, make a team of two and take part in the first Corn Hole Tournament – at CFC Arena in Hamden – to benefit the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

All soccer, all the time! See the Hartford Athletic take-on Loudon United FC Saturday evening at Dillon Stadium. You can even watch the game from home on My TV 9.

All weekend, check out the Norwalk Oyster Festival, offering great food and family activities, such as rides and music along with 100 artisan booths.

Have a great weekend and send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

