8 Things To Do This Weekend: Hartford Athletic, The Book of Mormon & Pumpkin Festival

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend, see hilarious The Book of Mormon at The Bushnell. The outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a pair of missionaries.



Eastern Connecticut Ballet will present Ballet Spooktacular at The Kate on Saturday during two shows. Kids will love the interactive performances.



Get your exercise during the 13th Annual Run/Walk for the Penguins on Saturday at Mystic Aquarium.



Saturday, enjoy the 9th Annual Open Barn Oktoberfest at Autumn Ridge Farm with tours, wagon rides and bbq – to support Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue.

Head to the 19th Annual Ivoryton Pumpkin Festival on Saturday evening. See dozens of jack o’lanterns and enjoy free family activities – it’s a great fall tradition.



Saturday evening, sample beers from area craft breweries while out on Long Island Sound during the Octoberfest Cruise, leaving from The Maritime Aquarium.



Enjoy Fan Appreciation Night as the Hartford Athletic takes-on the Tampa Ray Rowdies on Saturday night at Dillon Stadium. Or, watch the game on My TV 9.



On Sunday, check out Family Fun Day at the Shubert Theatre. Kids can wear costumes and continue trick or treating at The Shops at Yale in the afternoon.



Have a great weekend!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.