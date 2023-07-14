NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

All weekend at Bushnell Park, enjoy the sweet sounds of the 32nd Annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, New England’s largest free public jazz fest.

Capital classics theater company presents the annual Hartford Shakespeare Festival all weekend at the University of Saint Joseph. This year’s play is Macbeth.

On Saturday, celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Old Lyme Fire Department with a community party, including food trucks and activities at the Public School Complex.

Saturday afternoon, head to the 75th Anniversary Celebration for Animal Haven with a bounce house, food trucks, pet photos and dog training demos.

On Saturday, head to Christmas in July at the North Haven Fairgrounds for pictures with Summer Santa, an ice cream truck, and food and craft vendors.

All weekend, head to the North Stonington Agricultural Fair with food, pig racing, dog demos, tractors, livestock pulls, wrestlers and fun competitions.

Saturday, kids can bring a plush pal to the Teddy Bear Fest at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo for kids’ activities, a teddy bear clinic and facts about bears.

Sunday, take part in a 5K road race and fitness walk at the Plainville High School, benefiting the Petit Family Foundation’s work with education initiatives.

Here’s an extra: the Guilford Art Center Craft Expo takes place all weekend on the town green.

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!