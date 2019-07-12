8 Things To Do This Weekend: Hartford Fireworks, Shakespeare Festival & Corvette Show

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? We have eight suggestions for activities – including a attending a fair or festival that celebrates The Bard!

Through July 21, see the Tony Award winning classic Cabaret, performed by the Connecticut Repertory Theatre. It’s the final show of the Nutmeg Series.

Get active on Saturday at the annual Red Dress Run for women – starting in Elizabeth Park. The family-friendly 5K ends with a party including awards and freebies.

On Saturday, see fireworks and visit the Food Truck Festival at Hartford’s Riverfront Plaza. Find concerts, crowds and plenty of treats to sample.



It’s opening weekend for the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival, held at the University of Saint Joseph, featuring riotous romp The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Saturday, celebrate Owney, the railway post office dog, at the Danbury Railway Museum. The pup was the mascot of the government service in the late 1800s.

Saturday evening, see Hartford Athletic take-on Indy Eleven. It’s the first soccer game at brand-new Dillon Stadium. You can also watch the game on My TV 9.

On Sunday, check out the 27th Annual Corvette Show, courtesy of Club Corvette, at Moroso Performance Products. See varying styles and vintages.

Kick off fair season at the 54th Annual North Stonington Agricultural Fair. Sample delicious food or take a look at tractor and livestock pulls.

Have a great weekend and send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

