Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas for you!
Saturday, June 4:
- Get fit at the UCONN Health Half Marathon, 10K and 5K at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center with beautiful views.
- Arrive hungry to sample tons of eats at the New England Food Truck Fest with music and kid-friendly activities at lson Square in Willimantic.
- Head to the Yurechko Tree Farm in Griswold for great tunes at the Eastern Connecticut Performing Arts Association Jazz Festival.
- Enjoy the family friendly Danbury Street Festival with food and art followed by a concert on the green in the evening.
- Get ready to dance to the tunes of the Grateful Dead All-Stars tribute band outside the Connecticut Post Mall, courtesy of the Milford Performance Center.
Saturday June 4 & Sunday June 5
- See the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus perform their show at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. The show is called Singing From the Heart.
- Through June 12, see The Agitators at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. It details the friendship between Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony.
Sunday, June 5
Sunday – take a Hartford Blooms Garden Tour from Coltsville to Cedar Hill Cemetary while riding in an open top double decker bus!
Send ideas for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.