Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas for you!

Saturday, June 4:

  • Arrive hungry to sample tons of eats at the New England Food Truck Fest with music and kid-friendly activities at lson Square in Willimantic.
  • Get ready to dance to the tunes of the Grateful Dead All-Stars tribute band outside the Connecticut Post Mall, courtesy of the Milford Performance Center.

Saturday June 4 & Sunday June 5

  • See the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus perform their show at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. The show is called Singing From the Heart.
  • Through June 12, see The Agitators at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. It details the friendship between Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony.

Sunday, June 5

Sunday – take a Hartford Blooms Garden Tour from Coltsville to Cedar Hill Cemetary while riding in an open top double decker bus!

Send ideas for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.