Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? Here are 8 ideas for you!

Saturday, June 4:

Get fit at the UCONN Health Half Marathon, 10K and 5K at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center with beautiful views.

Arrive hungry to sample tons of eats at the New England Food Truck Fest with music and kid-friendly activities at lson Square in Willimantic.

Head to the Yurechko Tree Farm in Griswold for great tunes at the Eastern Connecticut Performing Arts Association Jazz Festival.

Enjoy the family friendly Danbury Street Festival with food and art followed by a concert on the green in the evening.

Get ready to dance to the tunes of the Grateful Dead All-Stars tribute band outside the Connecticut Post Mall, courtesy of the Milford Performance Center.

Saturday June 4 & Sunday June 5

See the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus perform their show at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. The show is called Singing From the Heart.

Through June 12, see The Agitators at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. It details the friendship between Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony.

Sunday, June 5

Sunday – take a Hartford Blooms Garden Tour from Coltsville to Cedar Hill Cemetary while riding in an open top double decker bus!

Send ideas for future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.