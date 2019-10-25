8 Things To Do This Weekend: Harvest Moon Festival, Halloween Happenings & Travel Show

Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you?

See The Wicked Witch of the West – Kansas or Bust – by Pantochino Productions at Milford Arts Council. The Oz spoof is a fun sequel to Dorothy’s story.



All weekend, experience a live reading with sound effects of Orson Welles classics “The War of the Worlds” and “The Shadow” at the Gemini Theatre.

Can you beat the train? Give it a try at the Steam Train Half Marathon & Relay in Essex on Saturday. Families can cheer-on the crowd from the train!



Get spooky at the Haunted River walking tours – on the grounds of the Connecticut River Museum – featuring history, theater and Halloween tales.



Saturday, head to Hebron Town Center to enjoy the Harvest Moon Festival with pumpkins, vendors, food trucks and trick or treating.

All weekend, enjoy Halloween fun at Stepping Stones Museum for Children. Seasonal events include ghoulish games and household wizardry.



Saturday evening, check out an International Friendly as Hartford Athletic takes on the reigning Jamaican Premier League Champions at Dillon Stadium.



Check out the Hartford Courant Travel Show on Saturday – with exhibitors and experts who will help you plan your winter adventures. Several News 8 personalities will be on hand to say hello!

Have a great weekend and send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.