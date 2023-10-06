Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Fair season continues! All weekend, check out the annual Harwinton Fair with live music, a mini horse pull, great rides, a wood chopping and sawing contest and great food.

All weekend, visit the Portland Agricultural Fair with a petting zoo, helicopter rides, wine tasting, tractor pulls and even a junk show! Kids can build a robot, too.

Terror at Quassy opens this weekend and runs through the end of the month! It’s called a “whimsical haunted experience for all ages” with several scare zones!

On Saturday enjoy historical re-enactors at Founders Day at the Leffingwell House Museum celebrating the 364th anniversary of the founding of Norwich.

All weekend catch a hysterical performance of Mrs. Doubtfire at The Bushnell. The well-known movie is now an internationally acclaimed musical.

Through the 15th, attend the 36th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival at Cinestudio with features, documentaries, shorts and movies made here in Connecticut.

Saturday, head to Night Fall in Bushnell Park, Hartford’s free annual community celebration of seasonal change with music, dance, masks and giant puppets.

On Sunday, come out and join the fun at the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival del Coqui, full of food, music and pride.

And, if you can’t get out to the parade on Sunday, live coverage begins on News 8 at 1 p.m.

Please send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone.