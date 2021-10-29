8 Things To Do This Weekend: Haunted Hikes, Jack-O-Lantern Walk & Craft Beer Festival

There are tons of Halloween events going on across the state this weekend! Here are 8 Things you can do!

Saturday, take part in a free family event at The Shubert – a backstage trick or treat theater tour! Gather candy and see the famous sites!

On Saturday morning, work off the treats at the Milford Trick or Trot 5K. Adults, kids and pets are encouraged to wear costumes!

Or, take a trip to Wilcox Tech in Meriden on Saturday for Tech or Treat. Carpentry students have built elaborate haunted hallways, sure to delight.

Find spirits at the Small State Great Beer Craft Festival on Saturday at Dillon Stadium in Hartford. Sign-up online for one of two sessions.

Head to the Mystic Seaport Museum for outdoor fun. Enjoy the spectacle of several hundred lit jack-o-lanterns on display.

Check out all the pumpkins and seasonal fun at Brown’s Harvest, especially the Flashlight Corn Maze. Buy tickets online in advance.

Explore folklore and legends at the Flanders Nature Center and Land Trust Haunted Hikes. There are scary – and milder – options.

All weekend, head to Sunrise Park in Suffield for the Great Halloween Drive-Through, a kid-friendly experience with holograms and spooky scenes.

Have a wonderful Halloween, Everyone!

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

