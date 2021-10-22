8 Things To Do This Weekend: Haunted Petting Zoo, Harvest Moon Festival & Anastasia

(WTNH) – Looking for fun activities this weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!

Head to the Shubert Theatre to see a beautiful production of Anastasia which transports the audience from the Russian Empire to France in the 1920s.

Let’s do the time warp again! Go see the legendary Rocky Horror Picture Show – courtesy of Pantochino Productions – at the Milford Arts Council.

The whole family will enjoy voting at Scarecrows on Parade at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, featuring cute creations from area classrooms.

On Saturday, check out the Harvest Moon Festival in Downtown Hebron with a jack-o-lantern tower, a dog trot, artisans, vendors and food trucks.

Take the kids – over two years of age – to the Haunted Walk-Thru Petting Zoo at Flamig Farm…a little bit scary, a whole lot of fun. Buy tickets in advance.

On Saturday, peruse the work of more than fifty artisans during Crafters Care at Doody’s Totoket Inn Restaurant. It helps support the local food pantry.

Called the ultimate fall adventure! Explore The Farm’s Corn Maze with a flashlight! it’s four acres of spooky fun. Bring your own light and dress for the weather.

Get donuts and learn history when you visit B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill to see the sweet treat being made on the oldest steam powered cider mill in the United States.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!