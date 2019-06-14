8 Things To Do This Weekend: Helcopter Day, Athletics game & Branford Festival
8 Things To Do This Weekend:...
Looking for unique ways to celebrate Dad this weekend? How about taking-in a soccer game, a music festival or Helicopter Day? Check out these eight ideas for fun activities!
America's oldest public rose garden - at Elizabeth Park - is celebrating it's 115th anniversary this weekend with special, family-friendly activities.
Saturday, arrive hungry to the 10th Annual Hartford Rib Off - a charity event at Riverside Park, all about food, fun and fundraising.
The Hamden Heronettes, one of only two synchronized swimming teams in the state, is presenting it's annual watershow at Hamden Hall.
All weekend, check out the Branford Festival on the town green with face painting, a rock wall, live music, a car show and even a business expo.
Enjoy the two day River Jam Music Festival at the Mystic Shipyard featuring rock, reggae and blues, along with food and spirits.
A beautiful sight. See Blooms with a View, stunning floral arrangements interpreting works of art at the Florence Griswold Museum.
Take Dad to Helicopter Day and Father's Day Open Cockpit at the New England Air Museum with over twenty amazing helicopters on display.
Or, enjoy a Father's Day game! See the Hartford Athletic take-on Nashville SC at Rentschler Field. You can also watch the game on My TV 9.
Have a wonderful Father's Day and don't forget to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Milford Animal Control needs donations for Pet Food Bank
- 10-hour wait: Massive lines on first day of new Harry Potter ride
- Notre Dame to hold 1st mass since April blaze
- Ammo explodes as firefighters put out Woodbury condo fire
- Sleeping Giant State Park, devastated by tornado, to reopen after rebuild
- Police continue to search trash plant for missing mom, as defense attorney releases new details
- Sen. Blumenthal pushes "Duty To Report" act after Trump comments
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Sun and clouds for a breezy Friday
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Helcopter Day, Athletics game & Branford Festival
Looking for unique ways to celebrate Dad this weekend? How about taking-in a...Read More »
-
Milford Animal Control needs donations for Pet Food Bank
Milford Animal Control is looking for donations to its Pet Food Bank.Read More »
-
Ammo explodes as firefighters put out Woodbury condo fire
An investigation is underway in Woodbury after rounds of ammunition went off...Read More »
-
Sleeping Giant State Park, devastated by tornado, to reopen after rebuild
A popular park devastated by a tornado last year has reopened on Friday. The...Read More »
-
Police continue to search trash plant for missing mom, as defense attorney releases new details
Friday marks exactly three weeks since New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos went...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update- Friday morning
Headlines from WTNH.com.Read More »
-
Midday Weather
Your 8-Day ForecastRead More »
-
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Helcopter Day, Athletics game & Branford Festival
Looking for unique ways to celebrate Dad this weekend? How about taking-in a soccer game, a music festival or Helicopter Day? Check out these eight ideas for fun activities!Read More »