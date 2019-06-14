Looking for unique ways to celebrate Dad this weekend? How about taking-in a soccer game, a music festival or Helicopter Day? Check out these eight ideas for fun activities!

America's oldest public rose garden - at Elizabeth Park - is celebrating it's 115th anniversary this weekend with special, family-friendly activities.

Saturday, arrive hungry to the 10th Annual Hartford Rib Off - a charity event at Riverside Park, all about food, fun and fundraising.

The Hamden Heronettes, one of only two synchronized swimming teams in the state, is presenting it's annual watershow at Hamden Hall.

All weekend, check out the Branford Festival on the town green with face painting, a rock wall, live music, a car show and even a business expo.

Enjoy the two day River Jam Music Festival at the Mystic Shipyard featuring rock, reggae and blues, along with food and spirits.

A beautiful sight. See Blooms with a View, stunning floral arrangements interpreting works of art at the Florence Griswold Museum.

Take Dad to Helicopter Day and Father's Day Open Cockpit at the New England Air Museum with over twenty amazing helicopters on display.

Or, enjoy a Father's Day game! See the Hartford Athletic take-on Nashville SC at Rentschler Field. You can also watch the game on My TV 9.

Have a wonderful Father's Day and don't forget to send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.