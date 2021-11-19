8 Things To Do This Weekend: Holiday Lights Show, Holly Berry Festival & GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive

(WTNH) – Looking for fun, weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you!

See Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Waterbury’s Palace Theater. It’s the inspiring true story of the singer, song writer’s rise to stardom.

On Saturday, enjoy the grand re-opening of Stepping Stones Museum for Children with brand new exhibits, renovated spaces, and new programming.

Kick off the shopping season at the 43rd Annual Holly Berry Festival at Sacred Heart Academy, featuring fifty artisans with handmade crafts and food.

Check out the Magic of Lights, a family-friendly holiday drive-through at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. See a tunnel of lights and Candyland!

A beloved tradition! The 27th Annual Fantasy of Lights kicks off at Lighthouse Point Park. The bright display is enjoyed by thousands each season.

One more! The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Olde Mistick Village is opening too – it’s one of the largest displays on New England with a half-million lights.

Join the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, a drive-thru event, featuring the News 8 anchors and reporters, at Connecticut Foodshare.

The Old Wethersfield 5K and 10K, starting from Cove Park, is back Sunday morning. Donations of non-perishable food will be collected on race day.

Send information about future events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!